Jackson makes it hard for anyone to top his attempt at the bottle cap challenge

Jackson wins the title for most extra bottle cap challenge attempt!

The GOT7 member showed off his chiseled abs while throwing a few impressive kicks before doing something completely unexpected that shocked the viewers!

I really can’t sleep yall...

okay last one 🤣

Tell me if you feel the 🔮

alright close my eyes drop my phone 😴#bottlecapchallenge #jacksonwang #王嘉爾 #잭슨 #blessed pic.twitter.com/kwlAK4J61a — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) July 16, 2019

Many people expected Jackson to expertly kick off the bottle cap but instead, he brought up his hand to pop it off without even coming near the bottle! Fans have been reacting to his video and also hilariously telling him to go to sleep.

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK JACKSON WANG pic.twitter.com/iO6GWGTnWv — Anukta 💜 BTS (@bangtan72500904) July 16, 2019

SOMEONE TAKE HIS PHONE AWAY AND MAKE HIM GO TO BED — cix is coming and i am scared 👻 (@henT_Terys) July 16, 2019

How do you think he did it?