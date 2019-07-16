Jackson makes it hard for anyone to top his attempt at the bottle cap challenge

Jackson wins the title for most extra bottle cap challenge attempt!
The GOT7 member showed off his chiseled abs while throwing a few impressive kicks before doing something completely unexpected that shocked the viewers!
Many people expected Jackson to expertly kick off the bottle cap but instead, he brought up his hand to pop it off without even coming near the bottle! Fans have been reacting to his video and also hilariously telling him to go to sleep.
How do you think he did it?
