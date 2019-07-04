Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted 2019-07-04

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for June 23 to June 29

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from June 23 to June 29 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 56,207,990 Points

2. Kim Na Young - "To Be Honest" - 39,467,154 Points

3. Anne Marie - "2002" - 38,075,790 Points

4. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 37,139,427 Points

5. Kim Chung Ha - "Snapping" - 35,426,596 Points

6. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 33,707,832 Points

7. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 31,855,126 Points

8. Billie Eilish - "bad guy" - 29,166,286 Points

9. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 28,182,452 Points

10. BTS ft. Halsey - "Boy With Luv" - 26,471,611 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. BTS - 'BTS WORLD OST' 

2. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival Day 1'

3. Yunho - 'True Colors'

4. Yesung - 'Pink Magic'

5. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

6. Kim Chung Ha - 'Flourishing'

7. Stray Kids - 'Cle 2 _ Yellow Wood'

8. SF9 - 'RPM'

9. Leo - 'MUSE'

10. IZ - 'RE_IZ'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1.  Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"


4. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

5. Song Ha Yea - "Your Regards"

6. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"


7. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

8. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Yoon Jong Shin - "Like It"

Source: Gaon

