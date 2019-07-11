NCT Dream to release special song as global endorsement models for World Scout Foundation

NCT Dream will be releasing a special song as the new global endorsement models for the World Scout Foundation.



Their upcoming special track "Fireflies" is described as a fast tempo electronic dance song with English lyrics about lighting up the world with hope, and all the profits from the song will be used to support scouts across the world.



The World Scout Foundation director John Geoghegan stated, "[Chairman] King Carl XVI Gustaf and the World Scout Foundation are happy to bring in NCT Dream as our ambassadors. Music is a language that trascends culture and beliefs to unite people. We believe NCT Dream will spread messages of peace and hope to youth around the world with music and set an example for them."



"Fireflies" will be released on July 15 at 6PM KST.