Summer is here and the swimsuits are out and Nada is definitely taking this time to show off her gorgeous summer body!

She uploaded pictures of her having fun in Rio in a low cut emerald one piece on her personal Instagram! Netizens have been noticing her tattoos as well! Nada used to be a part of former girl group Wassup and is known for winning second place on 'Unpretty Rapstar 3'. She has been pursuing her individual activities since then.