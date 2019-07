IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young is the talk of the town on community forums after the official IZ*ONE Instagram page posted pictures of the gorgeous idol star. She is seen enjoying some time out in New York while in town to perform at KCON NY.

Jang Won Young's doll-like eyes and long legs were especially admired, with netizens commenting that she looks like a real-life human doll!

Check out the pictures below.