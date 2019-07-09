Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Koreans used these cell phone applications the most in 2019

Cellphone usage is a universal need around the world, but in Korea, three particularly smartphone apps are the most popular.

According to an infographic by JoongAng Ilbo, YouTube is the most popular app being used a total of 38.8 billion minutes per year, with an increase of 13 billion minutes of usage since 2018. 

People in their teens and 50s use this app the most. Kakaotalk and Naver come in at second and third with around 22.5 billion minutes and 15.3 billion minutes used per year respectively. Interestingly enough, YouTube is the most commonly used app for all age categories from teens to 50s.

Check out the graphic below. Do you find this information surprising? 

