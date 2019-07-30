Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej 24 minutes ago

MONSTA X to feature as performers on 'Good Morning America'

MONSTA X are confirmed to feature as performers on ABC's 'Good Morning America'.

On July 29, 'Good Morning America' told Monbebe to get ready for MONSTA X to perform live in New York's Times Square on August 1. The group will be performing their English track "Who Do U Love" featuring French Montana, which dropped last month.

The episode will also feature actors Vanessa Kirby and Julianne Moore as guests. You can catch MONSTA X on 'Good Morning America' on August 1 at 7AM EST.

In other news, MONSTA X are currently on their 'We Are Here' global tour.

