Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Actor Choi Tae Joon to enlist as a public service worker this week

AKP STAFF

Actor Choi Tae Joon will be enlisting at the end of this week, confirmed his label Huayi Brothers on July 30. 

The label told media outlets, "Choi Tae Joon will be enlisting this August 1. Due to his health issues, he'll be serving as a public service worker after completing his basic training. He will fulfill his duties to the nation diligently." 

Meanwhile, Choi Tae Joon made his acting debut in 2001 SBS drama 'Piano'. He is currently awaiting the premiere of a pre-filmed drama, 'So I Married An Anti-Fan'. 

  1. Choi Tae Joon
0 1,462 Share 100% Upvoted
Sunmi
Sunmi reportedly making a comeback next month
3 minutes ago   0   128

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND