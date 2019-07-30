Actor Choi Tae Joon to enlist as a public service worker this week

Actor Choi Tae Joon will be enlisting at the end of this week, confirmed his label Huayi Brothers on July 30.

The label told media outlets, "Choi Tae Joon will be enlisting this August 1. Due to his health issues, he'll be serving as a public service worker after completing his basic training. He will fulfill his duties to the nation diligently."

Meanwhile, Choi Tae Joon made his acting debut in 2001 SBS drama 'Piano'. He is currently awaiting the premiere of a pre-filmed drama, 'So I Married An Anti-Fan'.

