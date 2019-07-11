Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF

LM Entertainment to appeal court decision regarding Kang Daniel's contract + says they have unrevealed sensitive evidence

The courts have ruled that LM Entertainment's previous contract with Kang Daniel was void. However, it seems like the company is not done with their battle yet, stating that they have obtained new documents that will reveal the truth.

LM Entertainment will be appealing the court's decision and released a statement that they would be releasing sensitive information that they did not show in the first trial that has evidence in their favor. 

LM Entertainment and Kang Daniel have been embroiled in a legal dispute since March when Kang Daniel stated that his contract with LM was void due to the fact that they sold his rights to MMO Entertainment without his consent. On the other hand, LM has refuted this claim stating that they were creating a partnership with MMO. 

