Samuel Kim's father Jose Arredondo has reportedly been murdered in Mexico.



According to a family friend, the 58-year-old car dealer was killed by stabbing in a home he owned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Jose Arrendondo grew up as one of 11 kids and made money washing cars to help his family before acquiring several car dealerships in Bakersfield, California. He's also known as the father of 'Produce 101' contestant and singer Samuel Kim.



Funeral arrangements are currently being prepared.



Condolences to Samuel Kim and his family.

