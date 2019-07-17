Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Samuel Kim's father Jose Arredondo reportedly murdered in Mexico

Samuel Kim's father Jose Arredondo has reportedly been murdered in Mexico.

According to a family friend, the 58-year-old car dealer was killed by stabbing in a home he owned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Jose Arrendondo grew up as one of 11 kids and made money washing cars to help his family before acquiring several car dealerships in Bakersfield, California. He's also known as the father of 'Produce 101' contestant and singer Samuel Kim.

Funeral arrangements are currently being prepared.

Condolences to Samuel Kim and his family.

guest_baby-445 pts 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

Thats horrible! My deepest condolences to samuel and family... rip. :(

joanner221,834 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

This is horrible news. Im so sorry Samuel, I hope justice will prevail. Thoughts and prayers to Samuel and to his whole family in this very difficult time 😣😣😣

