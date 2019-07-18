Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

0

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Lee Hyori brings her confident, natural beauty to 'High Cut'

AKP STAFF

Fin.K.L's Lee Hyori is beautiful in her most natural, comfortable skin for 'High Cut' magazine!

In the subdued, clean pictorial, Lee Hyori amazed with her signature, cool and confident charisma as she boasted her golden tan from the Jeju island sunlight, as well as some strands of hair turned light from sun exposure. The star even pulled off numerous, bold fashion styles with ease.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori is currently appearing on JTBC's reality program 'Camping Club', where she and her Fin.K.L members headed out on a friendship trip to celebrate their 21st anniversary since debut. 

  1. Fin.K.L
  2. Lee Hyori
0 757 Share 0% Upvoted
Girls
Girls Generation members snap a selfie together
8 hours ago   23   34,404
misc.
Idols who could nearly pass off as twins
7 hours ago   50   37,839

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND