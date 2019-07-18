Lee Hyori brings her confident, natural beauty to 'High Cut'

Fin.K.L's Lee Hyori is beautiful in her most natural, comfortable skin for 'High Cut' magazine!

In the subdued, clean pictorial, Lee Hyori amazed with her signature, cool and confident charisma as she boasted her golden tan from the Jeju island sunlight, as well as some strands of hair turned light from sun exposure. The star even pulled off numerous, bold fashion styles with ease.

Meanwhile, Lee Hyori is currently appearing on JTBC's reality program 'Camping Club', where she and her Fin.K.L members headed out on a friendship trip to celebrate their 21st anniversary since debut.

