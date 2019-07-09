KNK releases second set of black and white teaser images for 'KNK S/S COLLECTION'

KNK is definitely serving up some looks with their latest comeback and is gifting fans with a second set of individual teasers for all members. The boys continue their black and white aesthetic and are posing moodily in chic suits and chain necklaces.

It seems like their concept for their comeback single "KNK S/S COLLECTION" is definitely high fashion and fans are curious to hear what the music will sound like. Check out the rest of the teaser images below. What do you think of this concept so far?