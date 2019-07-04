Kim Chung Ha wins #1 + Performances from July 4th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, GFriend made a comeback with "Fever", Ben returned with "Thank You For Goodbye", Parc Jae Jung came back with "If Only", and W24 made their comeback with "Solfamiredo".

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and Stray Kids were the nominees, but it was Kim Chung Ha who took the win with "Snapping". Congrats to Kim Chung Ha!

Other artists who performed include Younha, Katie, Kim Chung Ha, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, SF9, Cosmic Girls, Leo, ATEEZ, Lana, Purplebeck, We in the Zone, D-Crunch, OnlyOneOf, and It's.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: GFriend









COMEBACK: Ben







COMEBACK: Parc Jae Jung







COMEBACK: W24







Younha







Katie







Kim Chung Ha







Stray Kids







(G)I-DLE







SF9







Cosmic Girls







Leo

ATEEZ







Lana







Purplebeck







We in the Zone







D-Crunch







OnlyOneOf







It's







