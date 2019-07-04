Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kim Chung Ha wins #1 + Performances from July 4th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, GFriend made a comeback with "Fever", Ben returned with "Thank You For Goodbye", Parc Jae Jung came back with "If Only", and W24 made their comeback with "Solfamiredo".

As for the winners, Kim Chung Ha and Stray Kids were the nominees, but it was Kim Chung Ha who took the win with "Snapping". Congrats to Kim Chung Ha!

Other artists who performed include YounhaKatieKim Chung HaStray Kids(G)I-DLESF9Cosmic GirlsLeoATEEZLanaPurplebeckWe in the ZoneD-CrunchOnlyOneOf, and It's.

Check out the performances below!

