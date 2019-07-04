Yoo Jae Suk to feature in new MBC variety show by 'Infinite Challenge' producer Kim Tae Ho

Yoo Jae Suk is set to feature in a new MBC variety show by 'Infinite Challenge' producer Kim Tae Ho.



Yoo Jae Suk previously featured in the 'Relay Camera' segment by Kim Tae Ho's YouTube series 'What Do You Do For Fun', and it looks like the concept is transforming into a variety show on MBC. In the segment, Kim Tae Ho showed up with a camera at Yoo Jae Suk's home with no warning, and the filming eventually moved on from Yoo Jae Suk to Jo Se Ho, TVXQ's Yunho, and others.



A preview clip for the MBC variety show will air on July 20 KST, while the program itself is scheduled to premiere on July 27 at 6:30PM KST.



Stay tuned for updates!

