Siwan moves into a frightful apartment complex in teaser for his returning thriller drama 'Hell Is Other People'

The first lengthy teaser for singer/actor Siwan's return drama since his discharge from the military, OCN's 'Hell Is Other People', will leave you wanting more with its quiet, impactful cinematography.

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, 'Hell Is Other People' is a mystery/thriller drama about a man from a rural village who moves to Seoul. He rents a residence, room 303, at a mysterious, rundown apartment complex - where he experiences fearful events caused by the fellow residents of the building.

Siwan plays the role of Yoon Jong Woo, the male lead and an aspiring writer. Lee Dong Wook plays the role of a strange dentist named Seo Moon Jo, Lee Jung Eun plays the role of the complex owner with a secretive nature named Uhm Bok Soon, and more.



Check out a glimpse into the beginning of 'Hell Is Other People' in its latest teaser above, as well as some still cuts from the cast's first script reading, below.