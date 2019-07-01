Ha Sung Woon voted the male idol with the prettiest, softest-looking hands

Ha Sung Woon was voted the male idol with the softest and prettiest hands.





From June 24 through 30, Korean social platform site Idol Chart held a fun poll, asking its users: "Who is the male idol with the prettiest hands?"



Out of 50,247 total votes, Ha Sung Woon took the number one spot with an impressive 21,488 votes (43%).

Following close behind with roughly a 200-vote gap was BTS's Jungkook, who came in second with a total of 21,260 votes (42%).

Ha Sung Woon was not the only former Wanna One member to climb the ranks, with Yoon Ji Sung in third place and Kim Jae Hwan in fourth.



Other notable fan favorites included NU'EST's Ren, GOT7's Mark, and EXO's Baekhyun, as well as 'Produce X 101' contestants Kim Yo Han, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk.

