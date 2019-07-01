Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

11

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

EXO share final group photos with D.O ahead of his military enlistment today

AKP STAFF

D.O. has enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

On July 1, SM Entertainment took to EXO's official Instagram account to share a set of images featuring the boys all together before his enlistment. D.O. is seen with a military-style shaved head, and in one picture, the members can be seen playfully touching it.

The caption simply reads: "We are one EXO."

Meanwhile, D.O. is the second EXO member to enlist, following fellow vocalist Xiumin.

Check out the full Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

#weareoneEXO @weareone.exo

A post shared by EXO Official (@weareone.exo) on


  1. EXO
  2. D.O.
2 10,218 Share 92% Upvoted

2

DG2521,414 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

I still can't believe Yixing is there. That's not fair. We didn't even know he came back to Korea.

I just want to wish for Kyungsoo to stay healthy and safe and to make new friends and many happy memories. We'll patiently wait for him! ❤❤ We are ONE

Share

0

haruuharu91 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

He looks kind of pissed at Baekhyun in the last photo 😂 Wishing you all the best, have fun in the military, Kyungsoo!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

New BigHit CBO - The game changer of K-Pop!
5 hours ago   1   3,875
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS concerts are biggest hit of 2019
21 hours ago   3   1,405

allkpop in your Inbox