EXO share final group photos with D.O ahead of his military enlistment today

D.O. has enlisted in the military for his mandatory service.

On July 1, SM Entertainment took to EXO's official Instagram account to share a set of images featuring the boys all together before his enlistment. D.O. is seen with a military-style shaved head, and in one picture, the members can be seen playfully touching it.

The caption simply reads: "We are one EXO."

Meanwhile, D.O. is the second EXO member to enlist, following fellow vocalist Xiumin.

