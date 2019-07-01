GFRIEND channels a tropical vibe for summery 'Fever' MV

GFRIEND are back with their seventh mini album 'Fever Season,' featuring title track "Fever"!





The album, as well as the "Fever" music video, were released on July 1, which the members kicked off with a promotional press showcase.



"Fever" is a summery pop track with a light 'moombahton' rhythm that is contrasted with a fun chorus drop. The lyrics are centered around a blossoming romance that can be compared to a tropical evening, where even as the sun falls, the night remains hot.





Complementing the mood of the song, the music video is bright and full of palm trees, with each member styled in trendy summer fashion.



Meanwhile, the members will be appearing in a special commemorative V Live broadcast on July 1 at 8 PM KST.

Check out the full music video for "Fever" above!