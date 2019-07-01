Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

6

4

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GFRIEND channels a tropical vibe for summery 'Fever' MV

AKP STAFF

GFRIEND are back with their seventh mini album 'Fever Season,' featuring title track "Fever"!


The album, as well as the "Fever" music video, were released on July 1, which the members kicked off with a promotional press showcase.

"Fever" is a summery pop track with a light 'moombahton' rhythm that is contrasted with a fun chorus drop. The lyrics are centered around a blossoming romance that can be compared to a tropical evening, where even as the sun falls, the night remains hot.


Complementing the mood of the song, the music video is bright and full of palm trees, with each member styled in trendy summer fashion.

Meanwhile, the members will be appearing in a special commemorative V Live broadcast on July 1 at 8 PM KST.

Check out the full music video for "Fever" above!

  1. GFriend (Girlfriend)
2 1,377 Share 60% Upvoted

1

MultiFandomStan156 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago

The song is very nice and refresing, totally feeling the summer vibe alsi they are all so beautiful, can wait to see dance version!! Eunha looks extremely gorgeous in this mv

Share

0

NINMEM38 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

another perfect summer song

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jaejoong
Fans demand apology for Kim Jaejoong
1 hour ago   2   3,479
New BigHit CBO - The game changer of K-Pop!
7 hours ago   3   4,561
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
BTS concerts are biggest hit of 2019
22 hours ago   3   1,449

allkpop in your Inbox