Posted by porst AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

GOT7's Jackson amazed after Kevin Hart features his song 'Oxygen' in Instagram post

Kevin Hart surprised many fans after uploading an Instagram video featuring GOT7 Jackson's solo song, "Oxygen"!

The post shows a video of the comedian boxing with "Oxygen" playing in the background, catching everyone including Jackson himself by surprise.

Jackson expressed his happiness and amazement in a comment under the post, telling Kevin Hart it was a "dream come true". The comedian responded to Jackson with enthusiastic praise for the song.

If you haven't already, take a listen to Jackson's solo song "Oxygen" below!

Yeahh🤟🤟 Jackson deserves this kind of promotion! He really works hard!👑

