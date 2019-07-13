GOT7's Jackson amazed after Kevin Hart features his song 'Oxygen' in Instagram post

Kevin Hart surprised many fans after uploading an Instagram video featuring GOT7 Jackson's solo song, "Oxygen"!
The post shows a video of the comedian boxing with "Oxygen" playing in the background, catching everyone including Jackson himself by surprise.
Still making progress...getting better & better. Really happy with my speed tho....Still got a ways to go. #HustleHart #VitaHustle .....Get some of this Hustle & click the link in my Bio & get you some @getvitahustle TODAY!!!! ......P.S All this work ain't for nothing....ACTION MOVIES ARE SLATED AND ON THE WAY....Always pushing for more!!!!
Jackson expressed his happiness and amazement in a comment under the post, telling Kevin Hart it was a "dream come true". The comedian responded to Jackson with enthusiastic praise for the song.
If you haven't already, take a listen to Jackson's solo song "Oxygen" below!
