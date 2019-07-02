2PM's Nichkhun shows support for fellow Thai kpop idol BLACKPINK's Lisa





2PM's Nichkhun had Thai fans rejoicing after sharing a photo of himself with BLACKPINK's Lisa in a new Instagram post after a BLACKPINK concert in Bangkok.



The caption on his post was filled to the brim with pride and support for Lisa saying,

"So proud of you! Finally got to see your show like we used to talk about and now you're packing Impact Arena 3 days in a row!!! You really showed the people what you are capable of and the endless potential in you. Happy for you and happy for the exciting things in your future!! สู้ๆนะ!! พี่ชายคนนี้เชียร์อยู่เสมอ! = ]".



Fans and celebrities alike showed their love for the post, with more than a few artists, including Filipino-American singer Jeff Bernat, also expressing their jealousy towards Nichkhun for being able to meet Lisa.



Nichkhun recently completed his encore solo concert in Japan in late June and stars in the fantasy drama series, 'Arthdal Chronicles', available on Netflix.