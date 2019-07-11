Afreeca BJ girl group Violet talks about their charms, goals, & more ahead of September debut

Upcoming 6-member girl group Violet, made up of members who were previously active as AfreecaTV BJs, took part in an interview to open up about their individual charms, goals, and more ahead of their September debut.

The 6 members of Violet include Gooseul, Doyeon, Dada, Yeori, Yooeun, and Yoonkyung. The girls were selected as members of Violet through a survival audition project, 'Best of Best'. The group's name Violet means that just like how mixing the colors red and blue result in the color violet, different girls from different fields will come together to create a beautiful effect.

Regarding each of their individual charms, maknae Yooeun named her youthful energy and tagged on, "I carry all kinds of things in my bag so my nickname is Doraemon." Gooseul revealed that she loves gangster and hip-hop music, and said, "I want to appeal to female fans with my girl-crush charms." Doyeon coined herself as the dancing queen of Violet, while Yoonkyung named her skills in cover dancing, as well as her quirkiness in her love for anime, as her charm points. Finally, Yeori shared that her biggest strength was her ability to befriend anyone, and Dada named her tall height and physique, as a former model.

The members of Violet are currently hard at work practicing and preparing for their debut album release, coming some time in September. Regarding their goals after debut, Violet stated, "We want to make it into the top 100 songs on music charts. We know how difficult a feat it is, but we want to try. Even if it's in the 50's, we would be honored."