News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Fans demand RBW take MAMAMOO out of 'Queendom' + #RBW_cancel_queendom trending no.3 in Korea

It seems like MAMAMOO fans are furious that the group's label, Rainbow Bridge World, is putting the group in a survival show. 

Fans are using the hashtag #rbw_퀸덤_취소해 (#rbw_cancel_queendom) after it was announced the group will appear in Mnet's survival show 'Queendom' in which girl groups and female artists compete on the charts with their songs. MAMAMOO fans are outraged, saying that the girls don't need to be on the show and that they're being overworked. 

The hashtag is now trending number 3 in South Korea. What are your thoughts on this? 


sik_k_is_a_whore517 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

First of all, I don’t think it’s mmm fans that don’t want them to participate, but other girl group stans that don’t want their ult to be humiliated. Isn’t it obvious mmm will win? And they want to act like mmm has a busy schedule, but in reality Hwasa is the only one that’s always fully booked. It seems like a fun concept and there’s nothing wrong with more promotion. Some people just love being mad all the time and others just love hoping on bandwagons.

Ohboy695,286 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

tbh. I agree that the whole thing is cheap (and useless), so I'm not surprised they don't want Mamamoo to participate.

