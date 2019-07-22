Fans demand RBW take MAMAMOO out of 'Queendom' + #RBW_cancel_queendom trending no.3 in Korea

It seems like MAMAMOO fans are furious that the group's label, Rainbow Bridge World, is putting the group in a survival show.

Fans are using the hashtag #rbw_퀸덤_취소해 (#rbw_cancel_queendom) after it was announced the group will appear in Mnet's survival show 'Queendom' in which girl groups and female artists compete on the charts with their songs. MAMAMOO fans are outraged, saying that the girls don't need to be on the show and that they're being overworked.

So Mamamoo's Schedule so far:

28th Daegu Concert

29th Queendom Shooting

30-31st Festivals

2nd-3rd More Festivals

then Japan??

Send them to Maldives already.#rbw_퀸덤_취소해 pic.twitter.com/sJjCh40Xek — solarcore (@solar_cores) July 22, 2019

WE IMOOS ARE TIRED WITH HOW YALL TREATED MAMAMOO. MAMAMOO HAVE NOTHING TO PROVE EVERYONE KNOW THEY ARE QUEENS OF VOCALS. THEY ARE TOP TIER GIRL GROUP IN SOUTH KOREA. NOW YALL SEND THEM TO CHEAP VARIETY SHOW THIS IS WHY OTHER PEOPLE TREAT MAMAMOO LIGHTLY #rbw_퀸덤_취소해 — bells #OurFlowerHwasa (@QUEENHWASAAA) July 22, 2019

The hashtag is now trending number 3 in South Korea. What are your thoughts on this?



