Fans demand RBW take MAMAMOO out of 'Queendom' + #RBW_cancel_queendom trending no.3 in Korea

It seems like MAMAMOO fans are furious that the group's label, Rainbow Bridge World, is putting the group in a survival show.
Fans are using the hashtag #rbw_퀸덤_취소해 (#rbw_cancel_queendom) after it was announced the group will appear in Mnet's survival show 'Queendom' in which girl groups and female artists compete on the charts with their songs. MAMAMOO fans are outraged, saying that the girls don't need to be on the show and that they're being overworked.
The hashtag is now trending number 3 in South Korea. What are your thoughts on this?
Log in to comment