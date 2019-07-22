Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

25

3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens call out hypocrisy in how Sulli is treated compared to Hwa Sa

Netizens have been pointing out how the media treats Hwa Sa differently compared to other idols such as Sulli.

Sulli recently made headlines again when she posted photos of herself in a polka dot bathing suit, stating that "Sulli becomes another hot issue after wearing a swimsuit." Netizens have slowly started to notice that the headlines for Hwa Sa are often written in a very positive light whereas headlines for Sulli are often referring to her being controversial for things that Hwa Sa would be praised for.

One particular netizen comment nailed the point directly on the head saying:

"If Sulli wears a swimsuit or doesn't wear a bra people are uncomfortable.. but if Hwa Sa doesn't wear a bra she's a girl crush? What's wrong with people?"

Berry Good Johyun's cosplay outfit controversy was also brought up, saying that Hwa Sa's outfits for the MAMA stage and other events were much more revealing but didn't receive the same flack that Johyun did.

What do you think?

hotmamajama291 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Not to play devil's advocate, but didn't Hwasa get flack for that MAMA outfit too? I think the real question is why fans go apeshit when their male idols strip down to nothing, but apparently feel like they can dictate how women choose to dress themselves on a regular basis, both onstage and off.

6

Rin8991102 pts 50 minutes ago
50 minutes ago

Hwasa has gotten lots of hate for her bold clothes choices as well. Honestly, every female idol gets tons of hate compared to male idols and more then often because of situations they were forced into. Sure some like Hwasa and Hyuna and some artists here and there get more daring and do it on their own accord but the majority gets hate even when the company or event is to blame.

Instead of saying that people are being biased they should promote feminism because SK has an issue with that.

