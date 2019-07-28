Eun Ji Won opens up about on his first solo concert in 12 years

Eun Ji Won opened up about his first solo concert in 12 years.



At his 'Eun Ji Won 2019 Concert - On Fire' at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace in Seoul on July 28, Eun Ji Won said to his fans, "Thank you so much for these past 2 days since yesterday. My last solo concert was 12 years ago. I was trying to give more of a hip hop feel for this solo concert for the past 12 years, I've tried hip hop music a lot for my solo promotions. Still, I have a dance singer background with Sechskies, I prepared fun dance songs for the opening."



On his concert title 'On Fire', he said, "Because I've gotten older and have more experience, I feel like my passion has lessened a bit. I named it that to mean that I shouldn't forget that passion. I'll make a concert where I can tell you a lot of my own personal stories."



Eun Ji Won made a solo comeback with "I'm on Fire" this past June.

