Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

DONGKIZ release haunted dance version of 'BlockBuster' MV

DONGKIZ released the haunted dance version of their music video for "BlockBuster".

DONGKIZ came back with "BlockBuster" and a concept following the Hollywood movie 'Ghostbusters', and in the dance MV above, the fans get a look at their choreography in front of a haunted home. 

Watch DONGKIZ's dance MV above!  

