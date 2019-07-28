DONGKIZ release haunted dance version of 'BlockBuster' MV

DONGKIZ released the haunted dance version of their music video for "BlockBuster".
DONGKIZ came back with "BlockBuster" and a concept following the Hollywood movie 'Ghostbusters', and in the dance MV above, the fans get a look at their choreography in front of a haunted home.
Watch DONGKIZ's dance MV above!
