CLC's Eunbin cast as tennis-playing high schooler in KBS drama 'Love Is Beautiful, Life Is Wonderful'

Eunbin will be joining the cast of KBS 2TV's new weekend drama 'Love Is Beautiful, Life Is Wonderful'!



The drama is a romantic comedy between a non-monogamist bachelor man and a woman preparing for her public servant exam that has given up on love, marriage, and children.



In the drama, Eunbin will be playing the role of Kim Yeon Ah, a high school 'tennis prodigy' who originally got into playing the sport because she thought the clothes were cute, but surprisingly excels at it from her very first match.



Meanwhile, Eunbin previously appeared in the 2018 MBC drama 'Bad Papa.'