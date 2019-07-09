Netizens react to T.O.P seen leaving his last shift as a social worker wearing luxury foreign brands

﻿ ﻿ credit: NEWSEN

T.O.P has finally returned to society after finishing his service as a social worker at the Yongsan Administrative Office. He was seen leaving his last official duties wearing luxury brands head to toe, which caused much discussion among netizens. His black Burberry jumper is estimated to cost around 3 million KRW (~2538 USD) and he is sporting other luxury brands from Rolex, Gucci, Haider Ackerman, and more. Netizens estimate that his entire outfit worn that day is approximately 15.5 million KRW (~13,113 USD).

Netizens are not pleased with this flashy show of wealth, especially with T.O.P's previous controversies surrounding his use of marijuana that arose while he was serving as a conscripted policeman. With the current scandals surrounding YG, public opinion is not good. Netizens are commenting:

"Please clean up all these trashy celebrities."

"You can wrap yourself in luxurious brands but you can't hide your cheap character."

"Look at how he set his hair... crazy."

"Even if he's hated he'll probably eat and live well because he bought a few buildings lol."

"He still hasn't come to his senses."





