Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens react to T.O.P seen leaving his last shift as a social worker wearing luxury foreign brands

credit: NEWSEN

T.O.P has finally returned to society after finishing his service as a social worker at the Yongsan Administrative Office. He was seen leaving his last official duties wearing luxury brands head to toe, which caused much discussion among netizens. His black Burberry jumper is estimated to cost around 3 million KRW (~2538 USD) and he is sporting other luxury brands from Rolex, Gucci, Haider Ackerman, and more. Netizens estimate that his entire outfit worn that day is approximately 15.5 million KRW (~13,113 USD).

Netizens are not pleased with this flashy show of wealth, especially with T.O.P's previous controversies surrounding his use of marijuana that arose while he was serving as a conscripted policeman. With the current scandals surrounding YG, public opinion is not good. Netizens are commenting: 

"Please clean up all these trashy celebrities."

"You can wrap yourself in luxurious brands but you can't hide your cheap character."

"Look at how he set his hair... crazy."

"Even if he's hated he'll probably eat and live well because he bought a few buildings lol."

"He still hasn't come to his senses." 


Are netizens overreacting?

  1. T.O.P
Kirsty_Louise2,846 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I swear to God. If he's caught sneezing in public netizens are going to say he's started a new pandemic. It's ridiculous, they're really coming for him about his clothes! Some of these netizens need to go outside more and take a break from the Internet. They're going a bit silly in the head.

11

BlissVIP127 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

They’re so envious lol He worked since he was young to buy his expensive clothes, his expensive Rolex, his expensive house, and even his expensive hairstyle lol so what’s the problem?! They’re his money and he can use them how the hell he wants :)

