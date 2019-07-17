Check out 'World Klass's next survival trainee, J.You from Korea

Here's the 8th survival trainee for Mnet's upcoming, global male idol project, 'World Klass'!

J.You from Korea is the only trainee revealed so far whose only specialty is rap. Even though he's from Korea, he chose to participate in the idol survival project with his rap name, proving just how passionate and confident he is in the field of rap.

Meanwhile, Mnet's 'World Klass' is a global survival program involving a total of 20 male trainees, as they compete for a total of 10 final spots in a worldwide boy group, TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra). The series premieres this September via Mnet and 'V Live'.

