News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

SHINee's Taemin releases alluring jacket images for his 3rd Japanese mini album, 'Famous'



SHINee's Taemin is returning as a soloist in Japan with his 3rd mini album, 'Famous'!

The upcoming mini album is set for release in 3 unique versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, and a regular edition. All 3 versions contain a total of 6 tracks, including title track "Famous" as well as "Slave", "Tease", "Exclusive", "It's You", and "Colors". 

Meanwhile, Taemin is currently busy on his 2019 Japanese arena tour 'XTM', set to continue in Fukuoka and Tokyo from August 6-12. His 3rd mini album 'Famous' is set to hit store shelves physically on August 28!

Azure_Aurora927 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

The hair colour is so becoming. His songs are as beautiful and unique as him.

