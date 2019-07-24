Check out Winners of the '2019 Brand of the Year Awards'!

The '2019 Brand of the Year Awards' were held at Seoul's Hotel Silla on July 24.
The 17th annual 'Brand of the Year Awards' was hosted by the Korean Consumer Forum, and the awards ceremony recognized brands and celebrities who've dominated the past year. This year, the winners were decided by 320,963 voters over the age of 15, who sent in their picks online and through mobile from May 30 to June 13.
Take a look at the list of winners below:
[Actors]
Scene-stealer | Go Joon
Actor | Kim Dong Wook
Actress | Kim Seo Hyung
Film Actor | Jin Sun Kyu
Rising Male Star | Kim Dong Hee
Rising Female Star | Shin Ye Eun
Commercial Model | Kim Young Chul
Male Actor Idol | EXO's D.O
[Idol Stars & Singers]
Male Idol | NU'EST
Female Idol | Oh My Girl
Idol band | N.Flying
Female Vocalist | Kassy
Male Vocalist | Paul Kim
Rookie Female Idol | ITZY
Rookie Male Idol | TXT
Female Solo Artist | Sunmi
[Variety & Entertainers]
Entertainer | Lee Si Uhn
Foreign Variety Entertainer | Sam Hammington
Female Variety Star | Park Na Rae
Male Variety Star | Lee Soo Geun
Female Variety Idol | Girl's Day's Hyeri
Male Variety Star | Block B's P.O
Sports Entertainer | Seo Jang Hoon
[Programs]
Drama | SKY Castle
Music Variety | Miss Trot
Food Variety | Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant
[Other]
Radio DJ | Kim Ye Won
Beauty Icon | Lim Bo Ra
Best Couple | Hong Hyun Hee and Jason
Celebrity YouTuber | Shin Se Kyung
Comedian | Hwang Je Sung
===
Congratulations to all the winners! Who would you have voted for?
Log in to comment