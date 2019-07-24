Check out Winners of the '2019 Brand of the Year Awards'!

The '2019 Brand of the Year Awards' were held at Seoul's Hotel Silla on July 24.



The 17th annual 'Brand of the Year Awards' was hosted by the Korean Consumer Forum, and the awards ceremony recognized brands and celebrities who've dominated the past year. This year, the winners were decided by 320,963 voters over the age of 15, who sent in their picks online and through mobile from May 30 to June 13.



Take a look at the list of winners below:





[Actors]

Scene-stealer | Go Joon

Actor | Kim Dong Wook

Actress | Kim Seo Hyung

Film Actor | Jin Sun Kyu

Rising Male Star | Kim Dong Hee

Rising Female Star | Shin Ye Eun

Commercial Model | Kim Young Chul

Male Actor Idol | EXO's D.O



[Idol Stars & Singers]

Male Idol | NU'EST

Female Idol | Oh My Girl

Idol band | N.Flying

Female Vocalist | Kassy

Male Vocalist | Paul Kim

Rookie Female Idol | ITZY

Rookie Male Idol | TXT

Female Solo Artist | Sunmi



[Variety & Entertainers]

Entertainer | Lee Si Uhn

Foreign Variety Entertainer | Sam Hammington

Female Variety Star | Park Na Rae

Male Variety Star | Lee Soo Geun

Female Variety Idol | Girl's Day's Hyeri

Male Variety Star | Block B's P.O

Sports Entertainer | Seo Jang Hoon



[Programs]

Drama | SKY Castle

Music Variety | Miss Trot

Food Variety | Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant



[Other]

Radio DJ | Kim Ye Won

Beauty Icon | Lim Bo Ra

Best Couple | Hong Hyun Hee and Jason

Celebrity YouTuber | Shin Se Kyung

Comedian | Hwang Je Sung



Congratulations to all the winners! Who would you have voted for?