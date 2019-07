ITZY's first MV teaser for their latest title track "ICY" has us shook!

The teaser starts out with some office workers gravitating to the window in amazement when they realize that ITZY is dancing outside their office! The girls are wearing bright neon outfits and dancing cheekily to the upbeat dance-pop song. It seems like "ICY" will have us dancing like no one's watching this summer and fans are counting down to the girls' comeback.

Check out the teaser above.