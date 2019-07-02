Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Ailee talks about hurting her knees for 'Room Shaker' choreography

AKP STAFF

Ailee discussed hurting her knees for her "Room Shaker" choreography. 

At the showcase for her 2nd full-length album 'butterFLY' on July 2, Ailee revealed, "A lot of people acknowledge me for my vocals, and I think it'll be the same this time around. There aren't a lot of high notes. Please pay attention to the part before the chorus where the melody stacks up." 

She continued, "We put a lot of thought into our choreography and performance. I practiced while putting medicine on my bruised knees."


Ailee made her comeback with "Room Shaker" today.

