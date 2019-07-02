Yubin reveals story behind her friendship with Dara

Yubin revealed the story behind her friendship with Dara.



On the July 2nd episode of 'Video Star', Yubin expressed she decided to appear on the show again because of Dara, saying, "I came because of you, unni." Park So Hyun then commented, "I heard that you two never even exchanged contact information," and Dara said, "We'll do it today."



Yubin explained, "Unni's the kind of person who has a hard time getting close to people, and so am I. We gave each other cookies back and forth for 3 months, and Unni asked me for my number first."



Kim Sook joked, "Kindergartners get friendly while they give each other crackers. I guess you guys can get close to each other from today," and Yubin and Dara expressed, "We're close to each other."