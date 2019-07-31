Actress Jung So Min in talks to sign with Blossom Entertainment, home to Song Joong Ki & Park Bo Gum

Actress Jung So Min is in talks to sign with Blossom Entertainment, home to Song Joong Ki and Park Bo Gum.



On July 31, Blossom Entertainment responded to reports, stating, "We recently met with Jung So Min to discuss an exclusive contract. However, it hasn't been confirmed." With Jung So Min's contract with Jellyfish Entertainment coming to an end in August, the actress has met up with several labels that have shown interest in signing her.

Blossom Entertainment is home to Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Gum, Cha Tae Hyun, Lim Joo Hwan, Go Chang Suk, and Kwon So Hyun.



Stay tuned for updates.

