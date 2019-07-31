Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin to film drama 'Love's Crash Landing' in Switzerland

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin will be filming their upcoming drama 'Love's Crash Landing' in Switzerland.



On July 31, a source from the drama revealed, "The 'Love's Crash Landing' staff team is planning to leave for Switzerland at the end of August to film." tvN's 'Love Crash Landing' centers around an heiress named Yoon Se Ri (played by Son Ye Jin) who finds herself in North Korea after a paragliding accident and runs into North Korean soldier Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), who falls in love with her.



The series also stars Seo Ji Hye and Kim Jung Hyun, who'll be playing an aspiring musician and rich businessman, respectively.



'Love's Crash Land' is expected to air before the end of the year.



In other news, Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were previously caught up in dating rumors, which their labels denied.