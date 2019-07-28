Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

A Pink's Hayoung releases first teaser image for solo debut with 'OH!'

A Pink's Hayoung is gearing up for her solo debut.

On July 29, the youngest member of A Pink unveiled the first image teaser for her impending solo debut. Taken from her own last name, the title of the mini album is 'OH!'. In the image, Hayoung rocks a lovely 1960s look with a straw hat and checkered top. 

Along with the photo, Hayoung also spoiled a part of the new lyrics. The part reads: "The pink hue that I've secretly treasured MY LOVE / I can no longer hide it, it keeps becoming obvious".

According to the debut scheduler, more image teasers will be released until August 2, followed by a series of video teasers until the final drop on August 21. Stay tuned!

