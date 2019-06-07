Yoo Hee Yeol's 'Sketchbook' staff shows sense of humor by releasing baby-selfie pictures of guests

Yoo Hee Yeol's sense of humor must come from being around an equally witty staff! The official 'Sketchbook' Instagram page released these hilarious photos of their guests.





Netizens are even more amused by the witty caption:

'The Grand Open of Sketchbook Daycare!





Jung Jae Hyung: alumni of England Royalty Kindergarten, the only son in 7 generations





B1A4's Sandeul: Yes! I'm taking your picture but what to do... you took my heart as well!





Melomance's Kim Min Suk: If baby Minsuk lets me pinch is cheeks once, I'd be ok with falling into hell.





Yoon Suk Chul: Newly married man with cuteness that reached level 1000 (TMI: He's been married for three months)





Kim Jae Hwan: the beeeeeest singer in Sketchbook Kindergarten, jjaenie child'

The 446th episode of the show will come on air at 11 pm KST tonight.