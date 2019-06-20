VAV hint at a collaboration with DJ Play-N-Skillz + De La Ghetto

VAV will be collaborating with worldwide DJ/producing team Play-N-Skillz, as well as with Latin singer/song-writer De La Ghetto!

On June 20, VAV shared a chill group photo posing with Play-N-Skillz and De La Ghetto, writing, "We're going to do a nice collaboration. Please look forward to it!" The group also mentioned renowned dance studio 1MILLION Studio, hinting that the collaboration track's choreography may be produced in partnership with 1MILLION.

According to A Team Entertainment, VAV will be carrying out various schedules with Play-N-Skillz and De La Ghetto, including filming an MV together, during the two artists' time in Korea. Do you smell a Latin fusion K-Pop sound coming soon?

