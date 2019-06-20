Pledis Entertainment apologizes for flight delay due to Seventeen members' document errors

On June 21, a representative from Pledis Entertainment spoke up on behalf of their label artist Seventeen, in response to allegations that the idol group caused a flight to be delayed by approximately ah hour.

The Pledis rep stated, "[Seventeen] arrived on time and checked in securely, but there were document issues on the airport's side, and so they held up the members. The flight was already expected to be delayed around 30 minutes due to weather conditions, but it's true that the flight was delayed slightly further due to Seventeen's document errors. While we did not intend for such an accident to happen, we apologize for the fact that the flight was delayed due to an issue involving our side."

Earlier, netizens who were on the same flight as Seventeen from Okinawa, Japan to Incheon, South Korea complained that their flight was delayed due to guests who were unable to board on time. The guests turned out to be Seventeen, causing suspicions of special treatment toward celebrities.

