Bae Jin Young's upcoming boy group CIX showcase their charms in 'W' pictorial ahead of debut

C9 Entertainment's upcoming 5-member boy group CIX, headed by Wanna One's Bae Jin Young, posed for their first ever photoshoot as a group ahead of their debut with 'W' magazine!

Illustrating their boyish, youthful charms outdoors on a refreshing late spring day just after a period of rain, the 5 members of CIX proved that they work great as a team even during their first ever pictorial. Later during their interview, the CIX members opened up about their very first encounter. Bae Jin Young began, "We first met in the practice room. We had a time of introducing ourselves, talking about our dreams and goals, etc. We talked for almost 5 hours."

What specific dreams did they talk about then? "We said to one another that we would receive the rookie award for sure," the members chimed, then told more stories from their 5-hour long party. Yonghee said, "It was a big party with the concept of eating all kinds of late night snack menus. We had a lot of fun, right? We also play a hide-and-seek type of game in the room, where the person who was 'it' had to wear a blindfold and the rest of us had a pillow fight. We went too hard that some of the members scratched up their knees."



Next, Bae Jin Young named the funniest members of CIX. "Seunghoon hyung is a comedian and BX hyung is full of charms. The two have serious chemistry. Seunghoon hyung makes us laugh with his body, while BX hyung makes us laugh with words." Finally, when asked to give out a few hints regarding their upcoming debut, Seunghoon replied, "When the fans see us on stage, they'll see a CIX completely different from our usual selves. In summary, the main character of a movie!"