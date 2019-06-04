Heechul is asked to pick a member of fromis_9 as his favorite

Heechul showed unchanging affection for fromis_9.

On the June 4 airing of JTBC's 'Idol Room,' fromis_9 joined as the guest. During the show, the girl group had a phone call with Heechul, their teacher from 'Idol School.'

Heechul asked MC Jung Hyung Don to take good care of the girls and jokingly said, "Remember last time I asked you to take good care of them and transferred 300 million KRW to your account."

Jung Hyung Don then asked, "Pick one member of fromis_9 (as your favorite). We will keep it a secret to them." Heechul replied, "I heard Nakyung is good at Chinese." Jung Hyung Don then revealed, "Actually, everyone is listening." Heechul reacted startled and tried to change the topic, saying, "Is maknae Jiheon graduating high school?" Heechul ended up being more flustered as the girls shared, "Jiheon is actually entering high school."

Lastly, Heechul said to fromis_9, "You guys are doing great. Be healthy. Don't get hurt."

