Posted by yckim124 18 days ago

Heechul is asked to pick a member of fromis_9 as his favorite

Heechul showed unchanging affection for fromis_9.

On the June 4 airing of JTBC's 'Idol Room,' fromis_9 joined as the guest. During the show, the girl group had a phone call with Heechul, their teacher from 'Idol School.'

Heechul asked MC Jung Hyung Don to take good care of the girls and jokingly said, "Remember last time I asked you to take good care of them and transferred 300 million KRW to your account."

Jung Hyung Don then asked, "Pick one member of fromis_9 (as your favorite). We will keep it a secret to them." Heechul replied, "I heard Nakyung is good at Chinese." Jung Hyung Don then revealed, "Actually, everyone is listening." Heechul reacted startled and tried to change the topic, saying, "Is maknae Jiheon graduating high school?" Heechul ended up being more flustered as the girls shared, "Jiheon is actually entering high school."

Lastly, Heechul said to fromis_9, "You guys are doing great. Be healthy. Don't get hurt."

Winston1,928 pts
17 days ago

Heechul takes care of his students really well, When IZ*ONE came on Knowing Brothers, he took care of Jo Yu Ri, when the girls were dancing, he shouted, Yu Ri ah, lets show them also, and got her more screen time and ask her to take part in it, He try to create situations to get her more screen time on the show.

When he was casting female lead for his MV, he usually picked the popular girl group idols who are not from SM, like he casted GFriend Yerin, IOI/DIA Chaeyeon also, and TWICE Momo, but he casted Noh Ji Sun from fromis_9 in recent MV last year, to give them more promotions.

I hope the day will come when Fromis_9 guest on Knowing Brothers as a full team.

HanixHeechul735 pts
18 days ago

I actually think nakyung is his favourite tbh, wasnt she the one on amazing saturday with him too?

