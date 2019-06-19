Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

38

8

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 days ago

Former After School member Jung Ah is 21 weeks pregnant

AKP STAFF

Jung Ah is super excited to be a mom!

On June 19, the former After School member revealed on her personal Instagram that she is 21 weeks pregnant by revealing a 3D ultrasound image of her baby. Netizens have been greeting the news with hearty congratulations and support. 

Jung Ah responded to the good wishes with a thankful heart, saying that she can't wait to meet her baby! Her pregnancy comes roughly a year after her marriage to basketball player Jung Chang Young. She first announced the news back in April but gave netizens a quick update on her progress. 

  1. Jung Ah
3 9,252 Share 83% Upvoted

4

pink_oracle2,931 pts 3 days ago 1
3 days ago

Oh good, a marriage that wasn't out of necessity.

Share

1 more reply

0

FreddieVaughan0 pt 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

It's just wonderful that after school they were able to continue everything. I want to recommend you to read the article because love is not enough for a relationship. Yes, it is, and the article on this blog 8 reasons why love is not enough for a relationship, confirms all of this.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   50,949
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
18 hours ago   7   1,430

allkpop in your Inbox