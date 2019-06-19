Former After School member Jung Ah is 21 weeks pregnant

Jung Ah is super excited to be a mom!

On June 19, the former After School member revealed on her personal Instagram that she is 21 weeks pregnant by revealing a 3D ultrasound image of her baby. Netizens have been greeting the news with hearty congratulations and support.

Jung Ah responded to the good wishes with a thankful heart, saying that she can't wait to meet her baby! Her pregnancy comes roughly a year after her marriage to basketball player Jung Chang Young. She first announced the news back in April but gave netizens a quick update on her progress.