Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

114

148

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

Check out the list of the top 100 female idols as chosen by lesbian and bisexual women in 2019

AKP STAFF


A list of the top 100 favorite female idols chosen by lesbian and bisexual women has been gaining lots of popularity as fans weigh in on the rankings of their favorite idols within the list.

Here are the top 20 from the list:

1) Red Velvet's Seulgi



2) Red Velvet's Irene




3) MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

4) Cosmic Girls's Seola

5) MAMAMOO's Whee In 

6) MAMAMOO's Solar 

7) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

8) Red Velvet's Wendy






9) Cosmic Girls's Bona





10) Red Velvet's Joy

11) LOONA's Yves

12) Red Velvet's Yeri





13) TWICE's Sana

14) Chungha

15) SNSD's Taeyeon

16) LOONA's Olivia Hye

17) IZ*ONE's Chaewon

18) IZ*ONE's Eunbi





19) IZ*ONE's Minju





20) Cosmic Girls's Eunseo




What do you think of the top 20? Check out the rest of the rankings in the list below!



  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. Girls' Generation
  3. IZ*ONE
  4. Kim Chung Ha
  5. LOONA
  6. MAMAMOO
  7. Moon Byul
  8. Red Velvet
  9. Irene
  10. Seulgi
  11. TWICE
109 138,946 Share 44% Upvoted

54

johnwick125 pts 20 days ago 29
20 days ago

Red Velvet are gay icons, they have such a female dominant fan base.

Share

29 more replies

29

Gramushka109 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

Mamamoo and RV aren't girl crush, they are woman crush.

So happy Mamamoo are in the top 10, as they are top 1 in my queer heart.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,993
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,486

allkpop in your Inbox