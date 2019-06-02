Check out the list of the top 100 female idols as chosen by lesbian and bisexual women in 2019

A list of the top 100 favorite female idols chosen by lesbian and bisexual women has been gaining lots of popularity as fans weigh in on the rankings of their favorite idols within the list.
Here are the top 20 from the list:
1) Red Velvet's Seulgi
2) Red Velvet's Irene
4) Cosmic Girls's Seola
5) MAMAMOO's Whee In
6) MAMAMOO's Solar
7) MAMAMOO's Hwasa
8) Red Velvet's Wendy
9) Cosmic Girls's Bona
10) Red Velvet's Joy
12) Red Velvet's Yeri
14) Chungha
16) LOONA's Olivia Hye
17) IZ*ONE's Chaewon
18) IZ*ONE's Eunbi
19) IZ*ONE's Minju
What do you think of the top 20? Check out the rest of the rankings in the list below!
