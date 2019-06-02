Check out the list of the top 100 female idols as chosen by lesbian and bisexual women in 2019



A list of the top 100 favorite female idols chosen by lesbian and bisexual women has been gaining lots of popularity as fans weigh in on the rankings of their favorite idols within the list.

Here are the top 20 from the list:

1) Red Velvet's Seulgi









2) Red Velvet's Irene









3) MAMAMOO's Moon Byul

4) Cosmic Girls's Seola

5) MAMAMOO's Whee In

6) MAMAMOO's Solar

7) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

8) Red Velvet's Wendy













9) Cosmic Girls's Bona











10) Red Velvet's Joy



11) LOONA's Yves

12) Red Velvet's Yeri















13) TWICE's Sana

14) Chungha

15) SNSD's Taeyeon

16) LOONA's Olivia Hye

17) IZ*ONE's Chaewon

18) IZ*ONE's Eunbi















19) IZ*ONE's Minju















20) Cosmic Girls's Eunseo













What do you think of the top 20? Check out the rest of the rankings in the list below!





