News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

Police state Yang Hyun Suk could be charged with concealment of YGE artists alleged drug use

AKP STAFF

According to SBS' '8 News', police have stated former YG Entertainment head Yang Hyun Suk could be charged with concealment.

'8 News' reported YGE label artists like Big Bang's G-DragonT.O.P, and former 2NE1 member Park Bom have been caught up in drug scandals, and each time, it was handled as an individual offense by the artist. However, with former iKON member B.I's recent scandal, police are looking into Yang Hyun Suk's involvement following former YGE trainee Han Seo Hee's allegations that her testimony was influenced by him

It's also been alleged Yang Hyun Suk helped facilitate YGE artists remove drugs from their system should their drug tests come up positive. '8 News' stated, "A police source has said if [Han Seo Hee's] allegations are true, former agency head Yang Hyun Suk's demands for her to reverse her testimony could be seen as a crime of intimidation. If it's true that he helped remove drugs from a person's system, he could possibly be charged with concealment of crimes."  

In related news, Yang Hyun Suk and his brother Yang Min Suk have resigned from their positions at YG Entertainment. 

  1. Yang Hyun Suk
eottoke5,299 pts 7 days ago 11
7 days ago

Really? The police really said it? shocking... okay, let’s see the end of this, and see if they really have the guts to charge him.

33

TwiddleMeThumbs762 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Dare we even be cautiously optimistic ACTUAL CHARGES will be filed? 🚨🚓👮‍♂️

