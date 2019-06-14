Yang Hyun Suk's brother Yang Min Suk steps down as lead director of YG Entertainment

Yang Hyun Suk's brother Yang Min Suk has stepped down as the lead director of YG Entertainment.



Following Yang Hyun Suk's resignation, Yang Min Suk has also announced he would be leaving the company. On June 14, he sent the following statement to staff:





"YG Family. I want to relay my thankful and apologetic heart to all of you who've continued to work hard despite this recent difficult environment. I don't know how worried and anxious you all must have been during these continuous, incendiary issues.



Yang Hyun Suk and I have been focusing on music promotions and operations and remained silent for the good of the company because we believe that the truth will definitely be revealed. However, these recent issues are causing continuous difficulty for our label artists, and after looking at all the situations, I think that it would be difficult for me to withstand and overcome any longer.



We need a big change to remedy the current difficulties and mature with a new breakthrough. So that there will be no misunderstanding in Yang Hyun Suk recently resigning from all positions, I think that it's needed for me to clarify my position as well. Within this situation, I've decided to step down as the longtime lead director of YG Entertainment.



I told you all at the 23rd anniversary of the company's founding that we need to change ourselves more than anything in order to overcome these difficulties. I sincerely hope that with my decision, YG will have a new and more positive start. Thank you."