YGE denies Yang Hyun Suk influenced 'A's testimony to police on B.I's drug scandal

YG Entertainment has denied Yang Hyun Suk influenced 'A's testimony to police regarding B.I's drug scandal.



As previously reported, 'Dispatch' revealed KakaoTalk conversations between B.I and 'A' in which the former iKON member stated he would like to purchase drugs, and the same report revealed 'A' had been contacted by YG Entertainment.



According to 'KBS News' on June 12, 'A' was contacted by Yang Hyun Suk after she was questioned by police officers, and the YGE head allegedly pressured 'A' to change her testimony about B.I. The label also appointed a lawyer for 'A.' Police stated, "The lawyer was different from other lawyers. They went through every word of the person's testimony. It was overboard. A's behavior also changed. Her behavior was unnatural. The first thing she said to me when she came in was, 'I'm sorry, Detective.'"



The lawyer also stated to 'KBS News', "You know there is attorney-client confidentiality. I can't talk about this." The KBS reporter was asked to leave the office when he asked about Yang Hyun Suk. YG Entertainment has also stated the meeting with 'A' was only to check her testimony about B.I, and they never pressured 'A' to lie or forced a lawyer on her.