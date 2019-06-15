Weki Meki went 19 years back in time with Chakra on 'Immortal Song'.



On the June 15th special dedicated to Lee Sang Min of old-school K-pop group Roo'ra, Weki Meki covered Chakra's debut track "Han" ("Come A Come") released in 2000. Weki Meki took the unique trance song by the girl group produced by Lee Sang Min and turned it into a modern, dreamy track.



However, Weki Meki lost the round to Monni, and it was Yook Joon Wan Band that took the final win.



Watch Weki Meki's cover and Chakra's original below!

