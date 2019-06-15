Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

18

25

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

SPOILER
Weki Meki go 19 years back in time with Chakra on 'Immortal Song'

Weki Meki went 19 years back in time with Chakra on 'Immortal Song'.

On the June 15th special dedicated to Lee Sang Min of old-school K-pop group Roo'ra, Weki Meki covered Chakra's debut track "Han" ("Come A Come") released in 2000. Weki Meki took the unique trance song by the girl group produced by Lee Sang Min and turned it into a modern, dreamy track. 

However, Weki Meki lost the round to Monni, and it was Yook Joon Wan Band that took the final win.

Watch Weki Meki's cover and Chakra's original below!

2

pink_oracle2,931 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Ya'll downvoters seem to be quite intimidated by Weki Meki rising.

1

Eunbean566 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

I read "chakra", I click ~~ thinking to Naruto :))

