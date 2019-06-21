Pentagon to release their 2nd Japanese single album 'Happiness/Sha La La'

Pentagon will be making a comeback in Japan with the release of their 2nd single album, 'Happiness/Sha La La'!

The 2nd single album will contain a Japanese original title track "Happiness", the Japanese version of their 8th mini album title track "Sha La La", as well as another Japanese original track, "Seasons". As you can see in their tracklist below, members Kino and Yuto took part in composing and writing the lyrics for the two upcoming Japanese original tracks.

The album comes in a total of 4 versions - first press limited edition A, first press limited edition B, first press limited edition C, and a normal version. The physical album is set for release on August 21.

Stay tuned for Pentagon's comeback in Japan!