Song Ji Eun signs with new agency Six Oceans

On June 22, entertainment label Six Oceans relayed to various media outlets, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with actress Song Ji Eun. She is preparing to return to promotions, through acting first."



Back in April of this year, Ji Eun's former label TS Entertainment warned a legal suit against the singer/actress of SECRET fame, arguing that she violated her contract with TS by signing another with Haewadal Entertainment, even when her contract with TS was still valid. Since then, Ji Eun has chosen to part ways with Haewadal Entertainment due to differences in perspectives, and now, she'll be kicking off her promotions again under Six Oceans.

Best of luck to Ji Eun in her future promotions.