Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

17

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Song Ji Eun signs with new agency Six Oceans

AKP STAFF

On June 22, entertainment label Six Oceans relayed to various media outlets, "We recently signed an exclusive contract with actress Song Ji Eun. She is preparing to return to promotions, through acting first."

Back in April of this year, Ji Eun's former label TS Entertainment warned a legal suit against the singer/actress of SECRET fame, arguing that she violated her contract with TS by signing another with Haewadal Entertainment, even when her contract with TS was still valid. Since then, Ji Eun has chosen to part ways with Haewadal Entertainment due to differences in perspectives, and now, she'll be kicking off her promotions again under Six Oceans. 

Best of luck to Ji Eun in her future promotions. 

  1. Ji Eun
3 3,227 Share 81% Upvoted

1

DTRT6,061 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Sunhwa was smart to leave Secret. Secret would not have been any more successful if she stayed because TS was mismanaging all her groups.

I feel bad for Jieun. She's a wonderful singer and with a better agency she could have done so much more but under TS her career stalled. Hopefully this new agency can put her in a better position to be recognized for her skills.

Share

1

Hermand191 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

TS suck. Hope Ji Eun will have success in her future. She is a great singer.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
20 hours ago   51   48,051

allkpop in your Inbox