Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 10 days ago

Over 350,000 people sign petition to keep Hanbin (B.I) in iKON

Over 350,000 people have signed a Change.org petition stating that B.I shouldn't be forced to leave the group. The former iKON member was recently left his group and was dropped from YG Entertainment for his drug scandal which recently came to light. 

Many people are stating their outrage with the decision considering that B.I didn't actually do drugs but stated his attempt to buy them. Fans are also upset that YG terminated B.I's contract within hours of the news while other stars who were involved in drug scandals are still signed to the agency. 

Find the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/yg-entertainment-hanbin-shouldn-t-have-to-leave-ikon

Gamalier91 pts 10 days ago 28
10 days ago

Tbh I'm disgusted at all the comments I'm seeing trying to twist all the information we've been given to somehow shield and protect him. Suddenly it wasn't LSD he was trying to purchase, it was just weed. Suddenly it's a fact that he didn't take the LSD just bc he said so, as if he would admit it if he had taken them (since he would end up with a criminal record if he did). Also everyone is just ignoring that he said he had done drugs with A before in the chat.


Doing drugs, even just purchasing drugs is illegal in Korea. That's just how it is. He knew that, and he knew ALL the trouble YG entertainment went through during their many other drug scandals, and still decided he wanted to do drugs.


If you don't care about him doing drugs that's obviously fine, keep supporting him all you want. Personally I don't care about people doing drugs either. But please don't twist information or act as if he's an innocent victim in all this, or demand that Korea changes their criminal law or stance on drugs just for you.

65

chillaxin597 pts 10 days ago 12
10 days ago

The texts said he had previously done drugs with the seller. He did drugs people. He just didn’t use the LSD.

I still feel bad for him though because clearly he felt so pressured to produce hits he considered using LSD to increase his creative output. That should raise red flags for the industry and changes need to be made.

