Over 350,000 people sign petition to keep Hanbin (B.I) in iKON

Over 350,000 people have signed a Change.org petition stating that B.I shouldn't be forced to leave the group. The former iKON member was recently left his group and was dropped from YG Entertainment for his drug scandal which recently came to light.

Many people are stating their outrage with the decision considering that B.I didn't actually do drugs but stated his attempt to buy them. Fans are also upset that YG terminated B.I's contract within hours of the news while other stars who were involved in drug scandals are still signed to the agency.

Find the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/yg-entertainment-hanbin-shouldn-t-have-to-leave-ikon